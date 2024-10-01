Launch SA opens newly redesigned space at Central Library

SAN ANTONIO – Launch SA has opened its newly redesigned space in the San Antonio Central Library to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses with much-needed resources.

The revamped Launch SA on the Central Library’s first floor offers new additions, including an ecosystem mapping tool and enhanced small business data resources. These will also be accessible at satellite locations throughout the city.

“The reimagined Launch SA is a symbol of our city’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting our small business community,” said Matthew Espinoza, director of Launch SA, in a written statement. “We’re excited to unveil the new space, our refreshed branding and new tools and resources like Launch SA Link that will empower local business owners to take the next step in their journeys.”

Geekdom took over managing the operations of Launch SA in September 2023 after the City of San Antonio approved a $1.7 million, three-year agreement.

“Expanding access to resources is critical for the continued growth of our city’s small businesses, said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom. “Since beginning Geekdom’s partnership with the City of San Antonio, more than 546 entrepreneurs have been helped through the Launch SA assistance process. We’re committed to continually growing those opportunities.”

Launch SA celebrated its revamp on Tuesday with a ceremony that included workshops, guest speakers, and networking opportunities.

Find out more information on future Launch SA programming here.