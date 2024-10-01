Local colleges, universities see slight increase in student enrollment for Fall 2024 semester

The Fall 2024 semester has been underway for a little over a month, and we are getting an enrollment breakdown from local colleges and universities.

UTSA:

The University of Texas at San Antonio has welcomed its largest class in university history.

According to a release, nearly 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled for the fall 2024 semester. The university said that is a three percent increase over fall 2023′s enrollment.

“UTSA continues to be the preferred destination for students from across Texas who want to pursue their higher education goals,” said Heather Shipley, UTSA provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

UTSA didn’t just see growth in the classrooms but online as well.

For the second year in a row, over 1,100 students are enrolled in UTSA’s eight fully online degree and certificate programs, a 14 percent increase from last fall.

“As we’ve built our curriculum, we’ve been intentional about ensuring our online programs are as meaningful and engaging as the experiences that students would receive in the classroom,” said Melissa Vito, UTSA vice provost for academic innovation.

Trinity University:

Trinity University saw a slight uptick in students this fall semester.

According to a university representative, 2,750 students are enrolled this fall semester, up from 2,744 last year.

That is a breakdown of 2,581 undergraduates and 169 graduates.

Trinity broke a record this year regarding the number of applications. According to a press release, the university received over 12,000 applications.

While this new percentage is making Trinity history, it is just one of many metrics used to assess competitiveness among this entering class. Ultimately, our end goal is to attract and enroll students who are a good fit for our institution and who will thrive both academically and socially in the Trinity community,” said Justin Doty, dean of Admissions.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio:

Texas A&M University-San Antonio has also seen a slight uptick in total enrollment.

Over 8,000 students are enrolled at the university in fall 2024, 7,000 of whom are undergraduates and nearly 1,000 graduate students.

Last year, the university had 7,600 students, 6,700 of whom were undergraduates, and nearly 900 were graduates.

University of the Incarnate Word:

The fall 2024 total enrollment for the University of the Incarnate Word system is up from last year.

The university currently has over 10,000 students enrolled for this semester. This number includes all its campuses, including two in Mexico.

More detailed information will be released on enrollment numbers in October.

Texas State:

Texas State University is celebrating a history-making year.

For the first time in university history, more than 40,000 students have enrolled for the fall 2024 semester, according to a release.

The university said the previous record of enrolled students was just under 39,000 in 2016.

“Our historic fall enrollment of more than 40,000 students is a significant milestone. While it’s definitely something our teams can be proud of, our mission extends beyond simply enrolling a lot of students. Their success is at the heart of everything we do here,” said President Kelly Damphousse. “Our mission is to serve the growing population of Texas. Our strategic enrollment plan is making it possible for more qualified Texans to earn a life-changing college degree.

The incoming freshman class also set a record. Over 8,100 students enrolled for the fall, an increase of over 200 students from the fall of 2023.

KSAT has reached out to other schools for fall enrollment numbers but have not heard back yet. Once we get more information, this article will be updated