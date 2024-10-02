Seguin business to host free mental health fair on Saturday

The free event takes place Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

SEGUIN, Texas – An independent business in Seguin is opening its doors to the community on Saturday for a free mental health fair.

“From 10-11, we have a dietician who is going to be here discussing mind and gut health...and some ways to support yourself. Then at 11, we’re going to have an anxiety specialist...and then from 12-1, we’re going to have a children’s behavior therapist,” said Kassie Brandt, event coordinator at Pecantown Books and Brews.

Recommended Videos

Brandt told KSAT that child therapists will also be able to provide advice for parents.

“I’m looking forward to this for myself, for when your kids [get to that place] where they’re so worked up, [The therapist] can help de-escalate that situation and support your kids’ mental health that way,” said Brandt.

This is the third time in 2024 that Pecantown Books & Brews on South Camp Street has held an event focused on mental wellness.

“This is an important part of being a community member...to know that there are resources out there when you’re struggling,” said Brandt.

The free event takes place Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Reservations are not required.

For more information, click here.