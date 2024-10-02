78º
Store clerk hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, SAPD says

Police have not caught the suspect

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old convenience store clerk is hospitalized after being stabbed by a person inside the store, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a person walked into the convenience store in the 1800 block of Bandera on Tuesday with a small personal speaker playing loudly. The clerk asked the person to turn down the music, leading to a verbal altercation, SAPD said.

The person then stabbed the clerk with an unknown bladed weapon before running away, according to police.

The clerk was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect at this time.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

