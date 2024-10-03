$2.5 million in meth, cocaine seized during drug bust in South Side home, BCSO says

Bexar County deputies arrested two people after finding more than $2.5 million worth of drugs at a South Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies arrested two people after finding more than $2.5 million worth of drugs at a South Side home.

BCSO deputies found between 25 to 30 kilos (about 66 pounds) of meth and 1 kilo (about 2.2 pounds) of cocaine, Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. The meth has an estimated street value of about $2.5 million and the cocaine about $10,000, he said.

Recommended Videos

Deputies from the gang unit pulled over a 38-year-old man around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Stonewall St., near Pleasanton Road on the South Side.

During the traffic stop, deputies found two kilos of meth in the car.

Deputies obtained a warrant around 3 p.m. to search the man’s home in the 700 block of Fitch St. There, deputies found cocaine and additional meth, Salazar said.

Deputies also found about $20,000 in cash inside the home. No weapons were found.

The man and a 39-year-old woman inside the home were taken into custody. They will likely face federal charges, Salazar said.

Salazar said there is a possibility this case is gang-related, but that has not yet been confirmed.

“You can assume, with this much drug ... in one place there’s going to be gang ties, but at this point, we don’t have enough to say which organization,” Salazar said.

BCSO, the San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Public Safety worked on this case.