San Antonio archbishop gives thanks in first video posted after hospitalization

SAN ANTONIO – After a two-day hospital stay, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller thanked the public for the prayers in a social media video shared Friday.

“I just want this time to take the opportunity to thank you for the care that you have had for your archbishop,” García-Siller said in the video.

García-Siller was taken to a hospital Tuesday after he fell ill while presiding over morning Mass at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Ministry Center. In the video, he said his blood sugar levels dropped.

“I’ve had difficult problems because my sugar went very low, and it was dangerous,” García-Siller said.

García-Siller said he has not been a patient at a hospital patient in nearly 20 years.

“I have visited many hospitals in many occasions, and to be a patient, it’s a little bit different,” García-Siller said.

García-Siller said he will take new steps to care for himself and to be present for the community.

Jordan McMorrough, director of communications for the archdiocese, said Thursday that the archbishop is resting comfortably at home.

McMorrough also said adjustments regarding upcoming events on the archbishop’s schedule will be made.

