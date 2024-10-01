92º
San Antonio archbishop hospitalized, undergoing evaluation

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller ‘alert, doing well,’ archdiocese official says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller is in the hospital Tuesday and undergoing an evaluation, an archdiocese official said.

According to Jordan McMorrough, director of communications for the archdiocese, Garcia-Siller started feeling ill as he presided 9:30 a.m. Mass at the archdiocesan Pastoral Ministry Center.

The archbishop was transported to a hospital and is undergoing an evaluation.

“The archbishop is alert and in good spirits and is doing well,” McMorrough said. “Prayers are requested for the health of Archbishop Gustavo.”

We’ll keep you updated on the archbishop’s health as we receive updates.

