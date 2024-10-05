Man’s body found in Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead on the Northeast Side on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired heard in the area before 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Walzem Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a person called to report a body lying down behind a building.

Police said they found the man, who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of now. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KSAT will update this story as more details become available.