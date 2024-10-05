Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man’s body found in Northeast Side, SAPD says

Officials say man’s body had multiple gunshot wounds

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Crime, Northeast Side, SAPD
San Antonio police (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead on the Northeast Side on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired heard in the area before 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Walzem Road.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a person called to report a body lying down behind a building.

Police said they found the man, who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of now. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KSAT will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos