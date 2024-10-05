Skip to main content
Local News

US Highway 90 westbound lanes reopen after single-vehicle rollover crash

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the West Side

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, West Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A crash that shut down multiple westbound lanes Friday night along U.S. Highway 90 has since reopened.

The single-vehicle crash, which happened around 9 p.m., brought traffic to a standstill on U.S Highway 90 westbound near State Highway 151, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple lanes closed on westbound US Highway 90 after single-vehicle rollover crash (TxDOT)

The crash appeared on TxDOT’s website just before 9 p.m.

It is not yet known if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more becomes available.

