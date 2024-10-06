Skip to main content
Local News

Argument leads to shooting at park south of downtown San Antonio

No arrests have been made

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

One person was shot during an argument on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Roosevelt Park. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot during an argument at a park south of downtown San Antonio.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Roosevelt Park, near Lone Star Boulevard at St. Mary’s Street.

San Antonio police said two people were arguing in the park when one of them opened fire at the other, striking them multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police said the victim was shot over allegedly making advances toward the shooter’s girlfriend.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

