Argument leads to shooting at park south of downtown San Antonio

One person was shot during an argument on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Roosevelt Park.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot during an argument at a park south of downtown San Antonio.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Roosevelt Park, near Lone Star Boulevard at St. Mary’s Street.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said two people were arguing in the park when one of them opened fire at the other, striking them multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police said the victim was shot over allegedly making advances toward the shooter’s girlfriend.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.