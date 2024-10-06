BCSO searching for missing teenager last seen leaving Brennan HS

(Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

Padyn Rutledge, 15, was last seen leaving Brennan High School’s campus around 9 a.m. on Friday. The campus is located at 2400 Cottonwood Way near Wiseman Boulevard in West Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

Rutledge is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

BCSO said Rutledge was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black leggings, and a tan-colored T-shirt.

Contact BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or 210-335-6000 with information regarding Rutledge’s whereabouts.