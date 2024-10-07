Donate blood and get a free ticket to a Spurs Game

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is giving away free tickets to Wednesday night’s Spurs game to donors who donate blood at the Frost Bank Center.

Whole blood donors will receive two free tickets to the Spurs’ game against the Orlando Magic on October 9, and platelet donors will receive four free tickets.

The nonprofit says that the demand for blood is ongoing in San Antonio as the city continues to grow. Currently, STBTC is averaging 350-400 donations a day, short of the 600 needed to serve the area.

If you’d like to donate, you just need to bring a photo ID. Organizers recommend drinking plenty of water, eating a full meal and avoiding caffeine before donating.

Donations will be taken until 3 p.m.