Local News

SAPD searching for missing woman with medical condition

Juli-Ann Sanchez, 32, was last seen in the 200 block of Loma Park Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Juli-Ann Sanchez, 32. (Copyright 2024 by The San Antonio Police Department - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with a medical condition.

Juli-Ann Sanchez, 32, last contacted her family on Feb. 6, 2023. Police said she was last seen in the 200 block of Loma Park Drive.

Sanchez is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Sanchez has wavy hair, a cheetah print tattoo on her right shoulder, a scar on her right eye, and a tattoo on her hand.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a black shirt with Bart Simpson on the front, black pants, and black shoes.

Contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 with information regarding Sanchez’s whereabouts.

