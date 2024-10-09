Skip to main content
Blood donations for Florida needed ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center asking for blood donations to help Floridians who may need them

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has sent more than 100 units of Type O blood to Florida as the state braces for Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

According to STBTC, a number of blood centers in the path of Hurricane Helene nearly two weeks ago were either damaged or lost power, resulting in hundreds of whole blood and platelet donations being lost.

First responders in Florida are finalizing preparations hours before Milton’s impending landfill as either a category 4 or 5 storm.

The massive hurricane is expected to continue the destruction started by Helene.

With a need already existing, STBTC officials are asking those who can to donate to help those in Florida who are currently and will be in need of blood and platelets.

“If we can all have our neighbors and friends step up, we can help recovery efforts,” said STBTC Vice President of Blood Operations Audra Taylor.

Officials said all blood types are needed, especially O positive and O negative.

To schedule a blood donation or drive you can visit SouthtexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590 to book a donation.

