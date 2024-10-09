San Antonio man among 3 arrested, charged with possessing a ‘switch’ on their weapons

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is among three people who were arrested and charged for allegedly possessing a “switch” on their weapons.

According to a press release, Anethen Sergio Bruno, 21, aka “BIG A,” had a “machinegun conversion device,” which is called a switch, on two of his handguns.

The press release adds that a “switch” is a device that makes a handgun capable of firing bullets rapidly without reloading manually.

Bruno made his initial appearance in the Western District of Texas federal courthouse on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of possession of a machine gun. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, the release said.

Two other people were arrested and charged: Hector Elias, 20, aka “COCO,” and Miguel Angel Reyes, 22, aka “ANGEL.”

They were both arrested on Sept. 27 and appeared in federal court on Sept. 30.

Elias was charged with one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of possessing a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years.

Reyes was charged with one count of possessing a machine gun, and if convicted, he could face 10 years.