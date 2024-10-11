Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Comal County man convicted on child sex charges, sentenced to 119 years in prison

Albert Zuniga, 63, was arrested and charged in 2022

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Schertz, Selma, Arrest, Crime, Comal County
A Comal County Jury said Albert Zuniga is guilty for multiple sex crimes involving children. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A jury found a Comal County man guilty Wednesday of multiple sex crime charges involving children.

On Thursday, Albert Zuniga, 63, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge and an additional 20-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child charge by contact.

Recommended Videos

Zuniga will also be responsible for paying a $10,000 fine for the indecency with a child charge by contact, the City of Schertz said in a news release.

Schertz and Selma police officers arrested Zuniga on Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in the 16300 block of Chelsea Place.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos