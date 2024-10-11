Comal County man convicted on child sex charges, sentenced to 119 years in prison

A Comal County Jury said Albert Zuniga is guilty for multiple sex crimes involving children.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A jury found a Comal County man guilty Wednesday of multiple sex crime charges involving children.

On Thursday, Albert Zuniga, 63, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge and an additional 20-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child charge by contact.

Recommended Videos

Zuniga will also be responsible for paying a $10,000 fine for the indecency with a child charge by contact, the City of Schertz said in a news release.

Schertz and Selma police officers arrested Zuniga on Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in the 16300 block of Chelsea Place.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: