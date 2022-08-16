Schertz police asking for info, victims to come forward after man’s arrest for child sex crimes

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking potential victims to come forward after a 61-year-old local man was arrested on child sex crimes charges on Tuesday morning.

Schertz and Selma police officers arrested Albert Zuniga at his home in the 16300 block of Chelsea Place at 10:30 a.m., according to the Schertz Police Department.

He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact and continuous sex abuse of a young child, police said.

He was taken to the Comal County Jail.

A bond amount and image of Zuniga were not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said any potential victims or anyone with information about Zuniga is asked to call Schertz police at 210-619-1200.

