Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.

Victims gave officers a description of the van and suspect.

Officers found the van abandoned on the city’s west side near Rivas Street and North San Gabriel Avenue.

Within an hour of searching, authorities located and arrested the suspect. The weapon was located at the scene.

SAPD identified the suspect as Nathan Flores, 29.

Flores confessed to the crime during intake, along with an additional robbery that occurred at the 2100 block of South Zarzamora on Sunday.

Flores is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

A spokesperson with SAPD said Flores could be linked to additional crimes but has yet to confirm. KSAT will update you with the latest developments.