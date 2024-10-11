New La Panadería on Broadway will open its doors Sunday

Plans for the expansion are being led by co-owners and brothers David and José Cáceres. Two stores and an enhanced Broadway location will join the company’s three existing locations.

SAN ANTONIO – La Panadería Cafe has been serving San Antonio for the last eleven years, and soon, they will continue their expansion with a new location near downtown.

This location will open on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Broadway, near Pearl and Brackenridge Park. The building used to be the home of Fratello’s.

It is set to serve the same beloved menu, which includes authentic Mexican dishes, pan dulce, and drink options such as coffee, beer and wine.

La Panadería announced this expansion in February, and the project is expected to bring 200 job opportunities to San Antonio.

“Our passion for sharing our cultura with San Antonio has brought us to this point, and this expansion allows us to share our love for baking with even more people. This new location will not only bring our unique flavors to Southtown, but also create even more job opportunities in the community,” said Jose Cáceres.

The restaurant plans to open a new location with a covered patio on the far North Side near North Loop 1604 in early 2025.

Additionally, a new store in Southtown, a renovation of the Alamo Heights location and a La Panadería Cafe Express Kiosk at La Cantera will be next to join the expansion.