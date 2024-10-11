Red Cross volunteer describes Helene’s devastation as she prepares for second deployment

SAN ANTONIO – Lucy Medina spent two weeks volunteering with the Red Cross near Tallahassee, Florida, helping victims of Hurricane Helene.

Medina shared pictures of the devastation she witnessed and said the need for helping hands was great.

Medina says that for homes near the beach, homeowners had no homes left unless they were on 20-foot stilts.

The deployment was different for her. There was no power, so a lot of the meals had to be military-style meals. But people were very grateful to see them; even a cold water bottle was received with gratitude.

Medina was also sent to help families near the Tampa area, who were cleaning up as a new storm, Hurricane Milton, approached.

“We were seeing that, you know, people were out just emptying that house because they’d been inundated with the water,” Medina said.

Now, she’s gearing up to return soon, urging retired people and anyone who has time to become a volunteer. She says there’s always a need in South Texas.

“My goodness. It’s providing comfort for those that have lost everything instead of just, you see their faces, and you see their loss,” she said. “If (they) lost their home, there’s nothing for them to come back to at times.”

To sign up for volunteer efforts, click here.