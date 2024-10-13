Skip to main content
Major accident closes portion of I-35 in Bexar County, TxDOT says

Authorities investigating the cause of the accident

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A portion of Interstate 35 was closed following a major accident on the Northeast Side of Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The main lanes of I-35 past Loop 1604 were closed due to the accident on Saturday night, TxDOT said.

According to TxDOT’s website, Interstate 35 has since reopened.

KSAT requested further information from the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department but has not heard back.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

