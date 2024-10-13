Major accident closes portion of I-35 in Bexar County, TxDOT says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A portion of Interstate 35 was closed following a major accident on the Northeast Side of Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The main lanes of I-35 past Loop 1604 were closed due to the accident on Saturday night, TxDOT said.

Recommended Videos

According to TxDOT’s website, Interstate 35 has since reopened.

KSAT requested further information from the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department but has not heard back.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.