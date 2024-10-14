Comedian Kevin James to perform in San Antonio in summer 2025

Comedian Kevin James to in San Antonio in summer 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Kevin James announced dates for his 2025 comedy tour, which includes stops in San Antonio and Austin.

The “King of Queens” and “Grown Ups” star will perform his show, “Owls Don’t Walk,” on June 13 at the Majestic Theatre.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 and run until general sales begin on Oct. 18.

Those in Austin can see the show on June 14 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

This unfiltered special will feature James’ hot takes on everything from parenting kids who play too many video games to how many tater tots he can fit in his mouth.

The tour follows his family-friendly comedy special “Kevin James: Irregardless,” which was released on Amazon Prime last January.