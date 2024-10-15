Man riding dirt bike dies in collision with SUV, police say

The crash happened at the Palmetto Avenue and Schley Avenue intersection.

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding a dirt bike without a helmet died following a collision with an SUV, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Palmetto Avenue and Schley Avenue intersection.

Police said the man was riding a dirt bike fast along a sidewalk while an SUV was heading in the same direction.

SAPD said the driver of the SUV attempted to turn onto Schley Avenue but accidentally collided with the dirt bike.

The man riding the dirt bike flew off the vehicle, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Since the dirt bike was in the driver’s blind spot, police said no charges are expected to be filed.

The man riding the dirt bike was not wearing any protective equipment, police said.