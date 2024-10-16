Beware: Austin traffic, hotels this weekend will be a nightmare

AUSTIN – Just in time for spooky season, Austin is getting ready for something that will truly chill anyone’s bones — high hotel prices.
The Texas capital is welcoming Formula 1 (which also features an Eminem and Sting headliner concert) and the University of Texas versus the University of Georgia football game.
Recommended Videos
As you might imagine, places to stay for the weekend are not easy to get.
According to one social media post, the cheapest hotel in downtown Austin runs from $737 a night. The highest-priced hotel is projected to be over $2,000 a night.
Traffic in Austin is also expected to be bad with the event weekend. For real-time traffic updates, we recommend checking this website.
Here are some tips to stay safe when going to a big event:
- Plan ahead: Book tickets, hotel and parking ahead of time as much as possible.
- Leave early: Try to leave as early as possible in case of delays, like traffic.
- Know the venue: Know exactly where you’re going and the safety protocols in place.
- Understand crowd movement: If a crowd you’re in gets unruly, don’t push forward. According to WellNow Urgent Care, the best way to get out of a crowd is to put your arms out in front of your chest to prevent constricted airways and move through the crowd diagonally.
- Stay hydrated: It’s important to keep yourself hydrated in crowded spaces, especially with Texas weather.
- Communication is key: If you’re traveling with others, make sure to have more than one way to get in contact with them in case you get separated. Also, make sure to have your emergency contacts saved on your phone.