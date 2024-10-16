Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Beware: Austin traffic, hotels this weekend will be a nightmare

Big events are ramping up prices

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Austin, Formula 1, College Football, Concerts, Eminem
FILE - Fans watch as cars approach turn one during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Formula 1 has announced a new five-year contract with the Circuit of the Americas to keep the United States Grand Prix at the Texas track through 2026. The 2022 U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 23 and has been on F1's official calendar without a formal contract. The tracks original 10-year deal expired with the 2021 race which drew more than 300,000. The contract also keeps at least two F1 races in the U.S. through 2026. The Miami Grand Prix starts a 10-year race contract in May. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool) (Darron Cummings, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN – Just in time for spooky season, Austin is getting ready for something that will truly chill anyone’s bones — high hotel prices.

The Texas capital is welcoming Formula 1 (which also features an Eminem and Sting headliner concert) and the University of Texas versus the University of Georgia football game.

Recommended Videos

As you might imagine, places to stay for the weekend are not easy to get.

According to one social media post, the cheapest hotel in downtown Austin runs from $737 a night. The highest-priced hotel is projected to be over $2,000 a night.

Traffic in Austin is also expected to be bad with the event weekend. For real-time traffic updates, we recommend checking this website.

Here are some tips to stay safe when going to a big event:

  • Plan ahead: Book tickets, hotel and parking ahead of time as much as possible.
  • Leave early: Try to leave as early as possible in case of delays, like traffic.
  • Know the venue: Know exactly where you’re going and the safety protocols in place.
  • Understand crowd movement: If a crowd you’re in gets unruly, don’t push forward. According to WellNow Urgent Care, the best way to get out of a crowd is to put your arms out in front of your chest to prevent constricted airways and move through the crowd diagonally.
  • Stay hydrated: It’s important to keep yourself hydrated in crowded spaces, especially with Texas weather.
  • Communication is key: If you’re traveling with others, make sure to have more than one way to get in contact with them in case you get separated. Also, make sure to have your emergency contacts saved on your phone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Recommended Videos