Beware: Austin traffic, hotels this weekend will be a nightmare

AUSTIN – Just in time for spooky season, Austin is getting ready for something that will truly chill anyone’s bones — high hotel prices.

The Texas capital is welcoming Formula 1 (which also features an Eminem and Sting headliner concert) and the University of Texas versus the University of Georgia football game.

As you might imagine, places to stay for the weekend are not easy to get.

According to one social media post, the cheapest hotel in downtown Austin runs from $737 a night. The highest-priced hotel is projected to be over $2,000 a night.

Traffic in Austin is also expected to be bad with the event weekend. For real-time traffic updates, we recommend checking this website.

Here are some tips to stay safe when going to a big event: