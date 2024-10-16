San Antonio Zoo reopens following water main break on Broadway

A water main break along Broadway Street has caused at least two closures. However, SAWs says water pressure should be returning to normal soon.

The University of Incarnate Word taking to Facebook to announce the closures of its campus this afternoon. The post says all employees will transition to remote work and classes are canceled at the Broadway campus.

The San Antonio Zoo also feeling the effects from the water main break. The zoo closing for a short time during the break. According to a new Instagram post, the zoo is now back open for the day.

According to San Antonio Water System officials, the ongoing drought and dry soil is to blame for the water main break.

“We have isolated the break, so pressures are returning to normal,” said a SAWs official.

Our area is currently on day 41 without measurable rainfall. Due to the lack of rain, SAWs is currently in Stage 3 restrictions and the Edwards Aquifer is low for this time of year.