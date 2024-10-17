Driver charged with intoxication assault after wrong-way crash injures several, SAPD says

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Thursday in the 3000 block of Northeast Loop 410 near Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is being charged with intoxication assault after he caused a three-vehicle crash on Loop 410 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The suspect was driving a white Dodge Charger westbound in the wrong direction when he crashed into a blue Audi. As a result of the collision, the Audi then crashed into a second vehicle, a white Nissan Murano, according to a preliminary report from police.

Occupants in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi and the suspect were both transported with serious injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.