BCSO deputy injured in collision with truck in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after he was involved in a collision in northeast Bexar County, BCSO said.

According to a preliminary report, a deputy was en route to a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when he was broadsided by a truck at the intersection of East Loop 1604 and North Rocket Lane near JBSA-Randolph.

BCSO said the deputy has a possible broken shoulder and was transported to a hospital.

There are no known charges for the truck driver at this time, the report stated.