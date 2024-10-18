Skip to main content
BCSO deputy injured in collision with truck in northeast Bexar County

Deputy has possible broken shoulder, BCSO says

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after he was involved in a collision in northeast Bexar County, BCSO said. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after he was involved in a collision in northeast Bexar County, BCSO said.

According to a preliminary report, a deputy was en route to a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when he was broadsided by a truck at the intersection of East Loop 1604 and North Rocket Lane near JBSA-Randolph.

BCSO said the deputy has a possible broken shoulder and was transported to a hospital.

There are no known charges for the truck driver at this time, the report stated.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

