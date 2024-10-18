BCSO deputy injured in collision with truck in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after he was involved in a collision in northeast Bexar County, BCSO said.
According to a preliminary report, a deputy was en route to a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when he was broadsided by a truck at the intersection of East Loop 1604 and North Rocket Lane near JBSA-Randolph.
BCSO said the deputy has a possible broken shoulder and was transported to a hospital.
There are no known charges for the truck driver at this time, the report stated.
Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.