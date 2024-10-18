Red Cross faces an urgent need for volunteers after 2 hurricanes slam 4 southeastern states

San Antonio – The devastation from Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida’s Big Ben region on Sept. 26 and caused devastation across four southeastern states, was reported to be the deadliest hurricane since Katrina.

Just two weeks later, on Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm, leaving little time for communities to recover.

These catastrophic storms have passed, but the cleanup and recovery are ongoing. The Red Cross urgently needs additional volunteers nationwide who can deploy for at least two weeks to help in the aftermath of these disasters. The Red Cross has already deployed more than 2,000 people across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Dr. Daniel Martinez, Executive Director of Central & South Texas Red Cross, said funding is critical. The nonprofit has already spent millions to aid hurricane victims and anticipates being in the southeastern region for as long as support is needed in the coming months.

Join KSAT Community on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a live televised phone bank to help the Red Cross support storm victims dealing with the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

