Your guide to celebrating cultural festivities at Muertos Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos festival, also known as Muertos Fest, at Hemisfair.

The free festival will be held at Hemisfair and Civic Park and is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees over two days. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

If you can’t make it, that’s alright! You can watch a recap of all the fun as KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities. You can watch the broadcast on all KSAT platforms. including on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+ from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Map:

Map for Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair on Oct. 26-27. (Muertos Fest)

The festival will feature over 70 vendors, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession and live poetry.

While you walk through Hemisfair and Civic Park, you will also see 80 altars to admire as well.

Performances:

The festival will feature 50 performances from bands, poets and dancers on five stages.

Take a look at this year’s music lineup:

Girl in a Coma

La Santa Cecilia

Son Rompe Pera

Santiago Jimenez Jr.

Erick y Su Grupo Massore

Chente Barrera y Taconazo

Jesse Borrego y Tribú

Piñata Protest

Sunny Sauceda

Eddie & The Valiants

Mariachis Campanas de América

Sun Day

Guadalupe Dance Company

Mariachi Alteñas

Sexto Sol

Vanita Leo

Pop Pistol

Alicia C

Grupo Frackaso

Mariachi Valquirias

Los Juanos

Chavela Juan & Armando Tejeda

Tallercito De Son

Sonora Hechicera

San Antonio Parks & Recreation Program

Here’s a list of the poetry lineup:

Eddie Vega

Amalia Ortiz

Anthony The Poet

Tomás Castillo-Roque

Diamond Castillo-Roque

You can check out the rest of performances online.

Parking:

Parking is expected to be limited, according to the Muertos Fest website. Visitors are encouraged to use rideshare, bike, or walk to the festival.

Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:

City Tower Garage: Located at 60 N Flores St. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S Bowie St. 850 E. Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at S. Alamo and Martinez Streets.

S Alamo Street: Located at 418 S Alamo.

Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest free Día de Los Muertos festival, brings this beloved tradition to downtown San Antonio every year.

More information on Muertos Fest can be found by clicking here.