Your guide to celebrating cultural festivities at Muertos Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos festival, also known as Muertos Fest, at Hemisfair.
The free festival will be held at Hemisfair and Civic Park and is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees over two days. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Recommended Videos
If you can’t make it, that’s alright! You can watch a recap of all the fun as KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities. You can watch the broadcast on all KSAT platforms. including on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+ from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Map:
The festival will feature over 70 vendors, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession and live poetry.
While you walk through Hemisfair and Civic Park, you will also see 80 altars to admire as well.
Performances:
The festival will feature 50 performances from bands, poets and dancers on five stages.
Take a look at this year’s music lineup:
- Girl in a Coma
- La Santa Cecilia
- Son Rompe Pera
- Santiago Jimenez Jr.
- Erick y Su Grupo Massore
- Chente Barrera y Taconazo
- Jesse Borrego y Tribú
- Piñata Protest
- Sunny Sauceda
- Eddie & The Valiants
- Mariachis Campanas de América
- Sun Day
- Guadalupe Dance Company
- Mariachi Alteñas
- Sexto Sol
- Vanita Leo
- Pop Pistol
- Alicia C
- Grupo Frackaso
- Mariachi Valquirias
- Los Juanos
- Chavela Juan & Armando Tejeda
- Tallercito De Son
- Sonora Hechicera
- San Antonio Parks & Recreation Program
Here’s a list of the poetry lineup:
- Eddie Vega
- Amalia Ortiz
- Anthony The Poet
- Tomás Castillo-Roque
- Diamond Castillo-Roque
You can check out the rest of performances online.
Parking:
Parking is expected to be limited, according to the Muertos Fest website. Visitors are encouraged to use rideshare, bike, or walk to the festival.
Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:
- City Tower Garage: Located at 60 N Flores St. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.
- Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S Bowie St. 850 E. Commerce St.
- Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.
- Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.
- Martinez Parking Lot: Located at S. Alamo and Martinez Streets.
- S Alamo Street: Located at 418 S Alamo.
Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest free Día de Los Muertos festival, brings this beloved tradition to downtown San Antonio every year.
More information on Muertos Fest can be found by clicking here.