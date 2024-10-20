Arson suspected in fire to newly renovated home, SAFD says

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A house fire near downtown is being investigated as arson, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Benton Street and Stafford Street intersection.

A newly renovated house up for sale had a mattress set on fire in its living room, SAFD said.

Nobody was inside of the house when fire officials arrived at the scene.

According to officials, the flames were extinguished within 15 minutes. However, smoke damage remains throughout the home.

Officials said there’s around $50,000 in property damage to the home.

There were not any injuries.