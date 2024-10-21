Skip to main content
Local News

Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested, charged with DWI after accident, sheriff’s office says

Ayden Zavala, 21, has been with sheriff’s office since August 2021

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email to KSAT.

Ayden Zavala, 21, was arrested by San Antonio police around 2 a.m. on Sunday after crashing into a parked vehicle and light pole in the 500 block of East Commerce Street, according to BCSO.

Per a count by KSAT, Zavala is the seventh BCSO deputy arrested this year and the second for a DWI charge.

Zavala, a three-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is currently assigned to the detention bureau. He has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2021.

According to the spokesperson, Zavala was issued a notice of proposed dismissal and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending termination for the arrest,

The spokesperson said BCSO is running its own investigation, pending the outcome of SAPD’s criminal case.

