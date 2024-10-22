Hiking groups organize event to honor Stacy Dramiga

SAN ANTONIO – A hiking event in honor of Stacey Dramiga was held early Sunday morning on the East Side.

Stacey Dramiga’s body was found last month in a wooded area near a trail around DaForeste Park. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has described her death as a homicide and officials have been searching for her killer.

She was 63 years old and worked at Brooke Army Medical Center.

The event was organized by various hiking groups at Comanche Park near Rigsby Avenue at 10 a.m.

Some of the groups that attended were Hiker Babes, San Antonio Hikers, Campers and Backpackers, the San Antonio Plus Sized Women’s Hiking Group, the San Antonio LGBT & Ally Hiking Group, and Hiking Heros.

“Let’s come together as a community to remember Stacy and raise awareness about safety in her memory,” Brook Army Medical Center said on their Facebook.

In addition to a two-mile hike, attendees were able to listen to park police officer Juan de La Pena give a presentation on trail safety and awareness.

Personal safety alarms were also given out at the event to promote self-defense, according to the Facebook event.