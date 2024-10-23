Nationwide E. coli, Listeria outbreaks prompt health warnings

(John Bazemore, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A recent outbreak of E. coli and Listeria is being reported across the US.

A San Antonio doctor is giving advice on what can be done to protect yourself against these foodborne illnesses, which can cause severe symptoms in the body and sometimes death.

“If you hear about an outbreak, look to make sure that you don’t have any of those food products in your refrigerator or in your pantry. If you do, get rid of them,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, Chief Epidemiologist at University Health.

E. coli is bacteria found in the intestines of humans and animals

Most are harmless and help us digest food, produce vitamins and protect us against germs

Bad E. coli is typically ingested into our bodies by contaminated food

Symptoms typically show after three to four days

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, high fever (above 102 degrees) and vomiting.

Listeria is bacteria that can contaminate foods

People who eat these foods can get infected

A listeria infection is rare but very serious

Can survive in really cold temperatures

Can take up to two weeks for symptoms to show

“It can survive even though it’s refrigerated, which again shows you some of the challenges you can have with foodborne outbreaks,” Bowling said.

Symptoms of Listeria include diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Listeria is dangerous if contracted but women who are pregnant, people who are older than 65 or have a suppressed immune system are more prone to getting the illness.

Another foodborne illness that we have seen an outbreak from this year is salmonella.

Salmonella is another bacteria that can make people sick

The CDC estimates about 1.35 million people get salmonella every year in the US

Salmonella lives in the intestines of humans and animals

Can be ingested through food, water or by touching animals or animal poop

Symptoms can show just after a few hours

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

As you probably noticed, the symptoms for all of these foodborne illnesses are similar. It’s important to know how to take care of yourself if you start experiencing these issues. Fever and diarrhea are a major concern but vomiting can lead to dehydration and other issues.

“If you’re having vomiting to where you can’t hold down fluids, that’s important that you get addressed right away because you can get dehydrated and that’s really what can cause significant problems for people,” Bowling said.

For a list of the most recent outbreaks from the CDC, click here.

