Room for one more? Local families invited to host soldiers for Thanksgiving in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) is inviting local families to host soldiers for Thanksgiving Day as part of its “Mission Thanksgiving” event.

For many soldiers, this will be their first major holiday away from home. Offering soldiers a place at the Thanksgiving dinner table offers them a unique opportunity to enjoy the holiday in a family setting.

Families interested in participating can register now through Nov. 1. Registration is available here or by searching for “MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving.”

Participants will pick up and return soldiers to Fort Sam Houston on Thanksgiving Day.

Mission Thanksgiving has a long history at Fort Sam Houston, which was started by local families and installation chaplains. The program was designed to allow soldiers to take a break from rigorous training and experience Thanksgiving in a home environment.

Find more information about the program here.