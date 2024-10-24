Skip to main content
Show us your spooktacular Halloween decor

Pictures sent to KSAT could be shown on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

It’s the most spooktacular time of the year and to celebrate, we want to see your Halloween decorations. (Canva)

SAN ANTONIO – Spooky season is here, which means it’s that time of year to show off those creative and spooktacular Halloween decorations.

KSAT wants to see those silly skeleton decorations or Jack-o-Lanterns light up in your front lawns!

When did you start displaying Halloween décor? Let us know in the comments!

Here’s a few spooky photos viewers have submitted:

Goolish at Grissom Trails
Hector Flores

Goolish at Grissom Trails

0
San Antonio
If I had a genie right now, I'd wish for cooler weather.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

If I had a genie right now, I'd wish for cooler weather.

0
San Antonio
Goolish at Grissom Trails
Hector Flores

Goolish at Grissom Trails

0
San Antonio
Dance of the creepy plum skellys. Don't mess with their tutus.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Dance of the creepy plum skellys. Don't mess with their tutus.

0
San Antonio
"And I've been looking for Waldo in all the wrong places Lookin' for Waldo in all scary places Searchin' their bones Seein' the faces of what I'm frightened of" - Johnny Lee Marrow
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

"And I've been looking for Waldo in all the wrong places Lookin' for Waldo in all scary places Searchin' their bones Seein' the faces of what I'm frightened of" - Johnny Lee Marrow

0
San Antonio

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open the KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. Click on KSAT Insider and you will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click on KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!

