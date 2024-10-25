Argument over clothes leads to 17-year-old shooting older brother, police say

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Friday, Oct. 25 at The Artisan at Salado Creek on Binz Engleman Road.

An argument between two brothers inside an apartment complex on the Northeast Side has left one of them at the hospital and another in handcuffs.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. Friday at The Artisan at Salado Creek in the 3600 block of Binz Engleman Road, not far from Interstate 35.

A sergeant at the scene said the brothers, ages 17 and 31, got into a fight over clothes inside their apartment unit.

At some point, police say the 17-year-old shot his brother twice in his lower extremities. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

The teenager was taken into custody without incident. He is not facing any charges, but police say he could face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge depending on the outcome of their investigation.

Two other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but they are not considered suspects at this time.