A chicken street taco meal kit sold at Sprouts Farmers Market has been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The grocery company voluntarily recalled the ‘Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit’ supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, the FDA said.

The affected products’ best-by dates range from Sept. 2 to Nov. 2.

If you have one of the taco kits, the FDA said to throw it in the trash or return it to Sprouts for a refund.

No reported illnesses have been linked to this recall.