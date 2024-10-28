Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Teen hosts annual toy drive to assist families in Uvalde

Sammie Magee made her Girl Scout project a toy drive for the Uvalde community

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde, Texas, Toy Drive

UVALDE, Texas – She’s from states away but maintains a deep connection with Uvalde, Texas.

Sammie Magee was 15 years old when the massacre happened at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

During that time, Magee made her Girl Scout project a toy drive to assist families in Uvalde.

Magee now does the toy drive every year, and she’s ramping up her efforts.

Over the weekend, Magee visited Uvalde to help distribute hundreds of toys and hold a fun event for the whole community.

“This year, we’ve actually started doing an angel tree, and we’re working with my church to provide the families with Christmas gifts,” said Magee.

Magee has already started next year’s fall toy drive. If you want to get involved, visit sammiestoydrive.com.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos