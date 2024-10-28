Teen hosts annual toy drive to assist families in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – She’s from states away but maintains a deep connection with Uvalde, Texas.

Sammie Magee was 15 years old when the massacre happened at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

During that time, Magee made her Girl Scout project a toy drive to assist families in Uvalde.

Magee now does the toy drive every year, and she’s ramping up her efforts.

Over the weekend, Magee visited Uvalde to help distribute hundreds of toys and hold a fun event for the whole community.

“This year, we’ve actually started doing an angel tree, and we’re working with my church to provide the families with Christmas gifts,” said Magee.

Magee has already started next year’s fall toy drive. If you want to get involved, visit sammiestoydrive.com.