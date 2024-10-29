Skip to main content
18-wheeler hanging off highway on Southwest Side

Crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 9800 block of IH 35 South

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, Southwest Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler was seen hanging off the side of a highway on the Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, prompting highway closures ahead of the morning commute.

As a result of the crash, all of the main lanes of Interstate 35 South were closed, according to Transguide.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 9800 block of IH 35 South near New Laredo Highway.

A San Antonio police spokesperson confirmed to KSAT just before 8 a.m. that there were no injuries from the accident.

It is unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. KSAT has contacted San Antonio police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

