18-wheeler hanging off highway on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler was seen hanging off the side of a highway on the Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, prompting highway closures ahead of the morning commute.

As a result of the crash, all of the main lanes of Interstate 35 South were closed, according to Transguide.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 9800 block of IH 35 South near New Laredo Highway.

A San Antonio police spokesperson confirmed to KSAT just before 8 a.m. that there were no injuries from the accident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.