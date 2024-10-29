JBSA-Lackland looking for families to host Thanksgiving dinner for Air Force trainees

SAN ANTONIO – JBSA-Lackland is looking for approximately 400 host families to participate in Operation Home Cooking and share Thanksgiving Day festivities with trainees who are in training and away from home during the holidays.

The trainees are in the sixth and seventh week of basic training, including graduating airmen without visiting family and friends for graduation.

Volunteer host families must live within one hour of the San Antonio metropolitan area and be willing to accept two trainees into their homes to support Basic Military Training’s Wingman Concept.

Hosts are urged to submit information as soon as possible since slots fill up quickly. The deadline to submit requests is Nov. 20. For this reason, due to scheduling and escort requirements, volunteers cannot request to host specific trainees. Host families must also provide transportation to and from the Pfingston Reception Center at JBSA-Lackland.

Pick-up time is from 7-9 a.m., and curfew return time is either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on the week of training for the trainee. Specific curfews are driven by mission requirements. Remember to plan for holiday traffic when returning to ensure curfew times are met.

Volunteer host families must provide the following information via email to laurie.pozorski@us.af.mil:

Subject: Operation Home Cooking Host Request

Body of email:

Last Name, First Name (individual picking up trainee/wingman):

Address with Zip Code:

Phone Number:

Social Security Number:

Driver’s License Number and State:

Date of Birth:

DOD ID Card number (if applicable):

Email:

