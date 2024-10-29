Manor High School student stabbed, killed on campus, reports say

MANOR, Texas – A Manor High School student is dead after being stabbed on campus by another student, according to multiple news outlets in Austin.

The stabbing happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday In the 12700 block of Gregg Manor Road.

The campus was initially placed on lockdown, but administrators canceled classes for the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday, FOX 7 Austin reported.

The student accused of the fatal stabbing was taken into custody, according to CBS Austin.

The identities of the victim and the other student have not been made public.

The Manor Police Department and Manor Independent School District Police Department are both investigating the incident.

Manor is located about 15 miles northeast of Austin.