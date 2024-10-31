Skip to main content
SA Food Bank hoping to collect 20,000 frozen turkeys for families. Here’s how to donate

Turkeys will be given out through direct distributions

Renne Estrada, Intern

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is hoping to collect 20,000 turkeys for holiday meals.

Anyone with a giving spirit can support the food bank with a donation of a frozen turkey at certain H-E-B Plus stores every Saturday in November from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Online donations can also be made here.

Donations can be made at the following H-E-B Plus stores on these dates:

▪ November 2: 10718 Potranco, San Antonio, TX 78215

▪ November 9: 17238 Bulverde Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247

▪ November 16: 12125 Alamo Ranch Pkw.y, San Antonio, TX 78253

▪ November 23: ALL San Antonio-area HEB Plus Stores

Turkeys and all other donations will be given to families in need during the holiday season. Donations will be given through direct distributions and by partnerships with local food pantries.

About the Author
Renne Estrada headshot

Renne Estrada is an honors student at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a communications major with a passion for writing and storytelling. She plans to work in broadcast media as a reporter. She is currently interning at KSAT 12 while in her last semester of college.

