SA Food Bank hoping to collect 20,000 frozen turkeys for families. Here’s how to donate

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is hoping to collect 20,000 turkeys for holiday meals.

Anyone with a giving spirit can support the food bank with a donation of a frozen turkey at certain H-E-B Plus stores every Saturday in November from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Online donations can also be made here.

Donations can be made at the following H-E-B Plus stores on these dates:

▪ November 2: 10718 Potranco, San Antonio, TX 78215

▪ November 9: 17238 Bulverde Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247

▪ November 16: 12125 Alamo Ranch Pkw.y, San Antonio, TX 78253

▪ November 23: ALL San Antonio-area HEB Plus Stores

Turkeys and all other donations will be given to families in need during the holiday season. Donations will be given through direct distributions and by partnerships with local food pantries.