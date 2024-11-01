Suspect found guilty of attempted capital murder apprehended after fleeing Bexar County Justice Center, BCSO says

Antoine Foster, 31, escaped from BCSO custody before he was rearrested on Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a man found guilty of attempted capital murder is back in custody after fleeing from deputies on Thursday night.

Deputies said they were attempting to load the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Antoine Foster, into a transport vehicle from the Bexar County Justice Center.

While being loaded into the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said Foster jumped out of the vehicle, hit a deputy and fled on foot.

Several BCSO units were dispatched to the area near the San Antonio River. The deputies found Foster and took him back into custody around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to add escape, evading on foot and assaulting a public servant charges for Foster.

In July 2020, court records show that Foster was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Before his Thursday escape, records also show that Foster was found guilty of the attempted capital murder charge earlier Thursday. A jury then sentenced him to life in prison, according to court records.