Thousands prepare for Saturday’s breast cancer walk in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday morning, thousands are expected to line the area outside the Methodist Hospital - Westover Hills location for the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk.

The event was previously known as Race for the Cure. The goal is to raise money to support individuals battling breast cancer.

A breast cancer survivor and surgeon spoke with KSAT12 about why the walk means so much to San Antonio.

Paige Castaneda, 50, told KSAT that this year’s event will be different for her. She’s donated to the Komen Foundation in the past, but this is the first time she’s participated in the walk since being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Castaneda learned of her diagnosis this past April after her annual mammogram at Methodist Hospital.

“I just happened to find a lump. And then ... I got a call from the breast center saying ‘it’s time for your mammogram,’” Castaneda said.

Castaneda has since had a double mastectomy. She didn’t need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation because her cancer was detected so early. That’s something surgical oncologist Dr. Brittany DeBerry said is possible because screening technology nowadays is so much better.

“Our imaging technology has evolved tremendously over my time in practice ... we’re seeing things at much smaller sizes and much earlier stages than we were before,” DeBerry said.

Dr. DeBerry said that, on top of supporting research, organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation are important because of how they support patients battling breast cancer.

“(They can help with) simple things like paying the bills ... when they’re under treatment when they’re not working. I think supporting organizations in the city that help patients financially and then help them bridge that gap (is key),” DeBerry said.

Castaneda told KSAT12 she’s focused on her recovery, spending time with her daughters and “living life.”

“Once you get that diagnosis, every day is special. And you don’t want to waste it,” Castaneda said.

KSAT12′s Stephania Jimenez will emcee the walk. To register, click here.

The event opens to the public on Nov. 2 at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Participants can park at Northwest Vista College. Buses start running at 6:00 a.m., and the last buses will leave the walk’s site at 12:45 p.m. Strollers are allowed on buses. Accessible parking is located at Methodist Hospital - Westover Hills. More information can be found here.

If you can’t make it to this event, you have other opportunities. Methodist Hospital - Atascosa County will host the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk at the Jourdanton High School Football Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p...