United Way San Antonio set to help homebound individuals get Thanksgiving meals this year

It’s officially November, and United Way San Antonio is looking to help provide Thanksgiving meals to people who can’t get their own.

On Thanksgiving Day, the 45th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will take place. The dinner is expected to feed over 25,000 people, but not everyone is able to attend in person.

This is where United Way San Antonio steps in. Homebound individuals can call 211 and select option 1 to speak with a trained specialist who will schedule a meal delivery on Thanksgiving Day.

Meals will be delivered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, 211 callers received 2,800 meals delivered to their homes on Thanksgiving Day.

You can schedule your home meal delivery from now until Friday, Nov. 22.

The 211 Helpline is open 24/7/365. If you are unable to reach a representative, you can call 877-541-7905 or visit 211 Texas.