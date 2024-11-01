Victim hospitalized with serious injuries after argument turns violent on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a suspect has been detained after an argument turned violent on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road before 3 a.m. on Friday for a cutting. They found the victim, a female whose age is unknown, with injuries to her face and upper body.

Police determined the victim and the suspect, a 31-year-old man who has not been identified, had been arguing inside a home.

The man grabbed an item in the home and struck the victim multiple times, causing lacerations, according to SAPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.