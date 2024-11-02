SAPD says 40-year-old man dies in police custody

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 40-year-old man died in its custody on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched for a disturbance call at an apartment complex just after 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bandera Road.

SAPD said its officers found a man pulling on front door handles at the complex.

In its preliminary report, the officers believed the man was under the influence, but that detail was not confirmed.

The man was detained by officers and taken to a city facility located in the 600 block of North Frio Street for further treatment.

While at the facility, authorities said the man became unresponsive. Emergency personnel were called to the facility, where the man was pronounced dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s official cause of death.