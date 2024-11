(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CONVERSE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Sandra Alvarez, 61, was last seen on Friday sitting on the staircase of her apartment complex in the 8300 block of Crestway Drive.

Alvarez is 5 feet inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

BCSO said Alvarez’s apartment was in disarray following her disappearance.

Contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts.