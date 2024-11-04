Bexar County Jail inmate dies at hospital a week after trying to kill herself, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who attempted to kill herself last week died on Sunday, deputies said.

Desirae Eagle, 27, was pronounced dead just after 3:40 p.m. Sunday at University Hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle tried to take her own life on Oct. 27, but a deputy intervened while conducting face-to-face observation checks, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy saw Eagle around 25 minutes before she tried to kill herself, and she did not display signs of experiencing a mental health crisis.

The deputy immediately entered Eagle’s jail cell, called for an emergency code, and tried to save her life.

Additional jail staff and San Antonio Fire Department officials responded to the scene. BCSO said Eagle was transported to University Hospital and that she was alive.

The sheriff’s office said Eagle’s condition did not improve at the hospital. She was placed on life support before her death.

Eagle was booked into Bexar County Jail on June 24, 2024, for assault bodily injury and harassment of a public servant charges.

Bexar County’s Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the death investigation following the Sandra Bland Act.

Jail officials have notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. BCSO said.