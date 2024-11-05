2 missing after overnight high-water rescue, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are missing after a late-night high-water rescue, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Five people experiencing homelessness were said to be camped out in a drainage ditch near the 8900 block of Interstate 10 West and Tioga Drive when stormwater began flowing through just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, SAFD said.

Three individuals were able to escape.

Crews searched multiple locations for the other two, including near I-10 and Vance Jackson, but have yet to locate them as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.